Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) Launched: September 2020

September 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%

~76.7% Dimensions: 302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm (11.91" x 9.21" x 0.63")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3 (SF313-53). Performance 73 Gaming 43 Display 55 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 67 Case 96 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Width 302.5 mm (11.91 inches) Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) Thickness 16 mm (0.63 inches) Area 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% Side bezels 8.6 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 40 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 Size 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1494:1 sRGB color space 98.7% Adobe RGB profile 70.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3% Max. brightness 440 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2