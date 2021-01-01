Home > Laptop comparison > Swift 3 (SF313-53): full specs and tests

Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
  • Dimensions: 302.5 x 233.9 x 16 mm (11.91" x 9.21" x 0.63")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Swift 3 (SF313-53).
Performance
73
Gaming
43
Display
55
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
67
Case
96
NanoReview Score
59

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 302.5 mm (11.91 inches)
Height 233.9 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7%
Side bezels 8.6 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 40 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1494:1
sRGB color space 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile 70.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3%
Max. brightness
440 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

