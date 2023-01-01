Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G16: full specs and tests

Asus ROG Strix G16

Asus ROG Strix G16
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
  • Dimensions: 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm (13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix G16.
Performance
80
Gaming
54
Display
52
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
60
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 / 280 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 24
L3 Cache 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1892
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15383
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

