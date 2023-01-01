Asus ROG Strix G16
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
- Dimensions: 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm (13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
80
Gaming
54
Display
52
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
79
Case
60
NanoReview Score
60
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix G16
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 280 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|24
|L3 Cache
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1892
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15383
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes