Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
- Dimensions: 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm (13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches)
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
96
Display
82
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
60
NanoReview Score
82
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
1100 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|32
|L3 Cache
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
22925
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2147
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
30588
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
GPU performance
24.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes