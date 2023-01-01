Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~86%

~86% Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm (13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches)

Display: 1920 x 1200, 2560 x 1600
CPU: Intel Core i7 12700H, Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU: GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB, GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB
RAM: 16GB, 32GB, 40GB, 48GB
Storage: 512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023). Performance 77 Gaming 68 Display 56 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 79 Case 73 NanoReview Score 68

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors White, Black Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 7 ms

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1744 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12314 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1800 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16133 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 120 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes