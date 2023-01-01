Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~86%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm (13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023).
Performance
77
Gaming
68
Display
56
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
79
Case
73
NanoReview Score
68
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.9-22.3 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78-0.88 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors White, Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 7 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12314
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1800
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16133
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 120 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

