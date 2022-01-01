Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A15 (2022): full specs and tests

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.5%
  • Dimensions: 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm (13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Gaming A15 (2022).
Performance
74
Gaming
64
Display
56
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
81
Case
67
NanoReview Score
62

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Side bezels 4.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2
Noise level 47.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1544
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13407

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

