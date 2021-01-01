Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming A17 FA706: full specs and tests

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.9%
  • Dimensions: 399.2 x 268.9 x 24.8 mm (15.72" x 10.59" x 0.98")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Gaming A17 FA706.
Performance
89
Gaming
76
Display
32
Battery Life
90
Connectivity
71
Case
54
NanoReview Score
65

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 268.9 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 24.8 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1073 cm2 (166.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9%
Side bezels 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5871

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

