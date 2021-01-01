Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F15 (2021): full specs and tests

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm (14.13" x 10.08" x 0.9-0.96")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Gaming F15 (2021).
Performance
87
Gaming
54
Display
53
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
71
Case
63
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 789:1
sRGB color space 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.9%
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5069
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3771

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 77.1 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

