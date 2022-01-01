Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.2%
  • Dimensions: 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm (15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches
Area 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.2%
Side bezels 8.2 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

