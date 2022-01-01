Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%

~80% Dimensions: 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm (12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel). Performance 78 Gaming 41 Display 78 Battery Life 54 Connectivity 79 Case 86 NanoReview Score 64

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches Area 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% Side bezels 7.4 mm Colors Black, Silver, Green Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1639 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10314 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1626 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14068

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No