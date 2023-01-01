Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.6%

~83.6% Dimensions: 322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm (12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404). Performance 72 Gaming 40 Display 80 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 69 Case 85 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches Area 729 cm2 (113 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 390 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1667 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11545 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1751 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13598 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes