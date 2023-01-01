Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.6%
- Dimensions: 322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm (12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|729 cm2 (113 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|390 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1667
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11545
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1751
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13598
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes