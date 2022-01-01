Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD): full specs and tests

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%
  • Dimensions: 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm (12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD).
Performance
58
Gaming
34
Display
77
Battery Life
53
Connectivity
76
Case
93
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5568
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1306
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9511

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

