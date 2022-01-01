Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) Launched: September 2021

September 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%

~82.1% Dimensions: 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm (12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD). Performance 58 Gaming 34 Display 77 Battery Life 53 Connectivity 76 Case 93 NanoReview Score 59

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 311.2 x 222.5 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.76 x 0.63 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% Side bezels 4.8 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 2880 x 1800 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 550 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1299 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5568 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1306 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9511

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 10-45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 GPU performance 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No