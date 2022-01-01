Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel): full specs and tests

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.9%
  • Dimensions: 311 x 223 x 15.9 mm (12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel).
Performance
49
Gaming
32
Display
77
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
76
Case
93
NanoReview Score
57
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 311 x 223 x 15.9 mm
12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches
Area 694 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.9%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4136
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1280
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4901

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

