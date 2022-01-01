Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.2%

~82.2% Dimensions: 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm (12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402). Performance 58 Gaming 33 Display 78 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 91 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% Side bezels 6.1 mm Colors Blue, Green Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No

Display 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 600 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1501 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6955 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1122 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8124

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No