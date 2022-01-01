Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
- Dimensions: 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm (12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches)
Review
Performance
97
Gaming
44
Display
77
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
81
Case
93
NanoReview Score
72
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9688
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1653
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14256
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes