Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
  • Dimensions: 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm (12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition.
Performance
97
Gaming
44
Display
77
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
81
Case
93
NanoReview Score
72

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9688
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1653
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14256

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

