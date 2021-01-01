ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 Launched: February 2021

February 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.8%

~75.8% Dimensions: 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm (12.01" x 8.31" x 0.55")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Performance 74 Gaming 43 Display 53 Battery Life 74 Connectivity 76 Case 98

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Width 305 mm (12.01 inches) Height 211 mm (8.31 inches) Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2