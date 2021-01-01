Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371: full specs and tests

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.8%
  • Dimensions: 305 x 211 x 13.9 mm (12.01" x 8.31" x 0.55")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371.
Performance
74
Gaming
43
Display
47
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
76
Case
100
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 305 mm (12.01 inches)
Height 211 mm (8.31 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 644 cm2 (99.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

