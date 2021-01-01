Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook S UX393: full specs and tests

ASUS ZenBook S UX393

ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.9%
  • Dimensions: 306 x 224 x 15.7 mm (12.05" x 8.82" x 0.62")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook S UX393.
Performance
74
Gaming
43
Display
72
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
76
Case
94
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 306 mm (12.05 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.9 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 285 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 3300 x 2200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

