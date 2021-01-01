Dell Alienware m15 R4 Launched: January 2021

January 2021

~67.4% Dimensions: 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm (14.19" x 10.88" x 0.7-0.81")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz, OLED) CPU: - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK GPU: - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD) 4096GB (SSD) 4096GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m15 R4. Performance 95 Gaming 100 Display 54 Battery Life 84 Connectivity 69 Case 77 NanoReview Score 78

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m15 R4

Case Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches) Height 276.3 mm (10.88 inches) Thickness 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches) Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4% Side bezels 7.5 mm Colors White, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2 Noise level 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (300 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz, OLED) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Bottom

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK Base frequency 2.2 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 499 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3457

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 5120 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB