Dell Alienware m15 R4

Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~67.4%
  • Dimensions: 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm (14.19" x 10.88" x 0.7-0.81")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m15 R4.
Performance
95
Gaming
100
Display
54
Battery Life
84
Connectivity
69
Case
77
NanoReview Score
78

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm
Colors White, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2
Noise level 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Bottom

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3457

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 3
NVMe Yes

