Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R7: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware m15 R7

Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.1%
  • Dimensions: 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm (14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m15 R7.
Performance
92
Gaming
68
Display
51
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
71
Case
79
NanoReview Score
65

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 14
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1813
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11921
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1854
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18399

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Vector GP66 and Alienware m15 R7
2. Crosshair 15 and Alienware m15 R7
3. Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware m15 R7

Comments

EnglishРусский