Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~69%
  • Dimensions: 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm (14.06" x 10.71" x 0.98")
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition).
Performance
97
Gaming
85
Display
44
Battery Life
88
Connectivity
69
Case
50
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69%
Side bezels 5.9 mm
Colors Gray, Green
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1436
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7181
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
552
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3901

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 12000-14000 MHz
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

