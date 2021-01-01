Dell G3 15 3500
- Launched: April 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%
- Dimensions: 365.5 x 254 x 21.4 mm (14.39" x 10" x 0.84")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
72
Gaming
68
Display
53
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
62
Case
66
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G3 15 3500
Case
|Weight
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
|Area
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|57%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|73.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes