Dell G3 15 3500 Launched: April 2020

April 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%

~72.3% Dimensions: 365.5 x 254 x 21.4 mm (14.39" x 10" x 0.84")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Battery: - 51 Wh 68 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H GPU: - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G3 15 3500. Performance 72 Gaming 68 Display 53 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 62 Case 66 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G3 15 3500

Case Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches) Height 254 mm (10 inches) Thickness 21.4 mm (0.84 inches) Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3% Side bezels 10.1 mm Colors White, Black Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 48.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 sRGB color space 57% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 68 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left

Sound Audio chip SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Loudness 73.3 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C No USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1133 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4030 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 450 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2118

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 2933 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB