Dell G3 15 3500

Dell G3 15 3500
  • Launched: April 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.3%
  • Dimensions: 365.5 x 254 x 21.4 mm (14.39" x 10" x 0.84")
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G3 15 3500.
Performance
72
Gaming
68
Display
53
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
62
Case
66
NanoReview Score
62

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell G3 15 3500

Case

Weight 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
Area 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.3%
Side bezels 10.1 mm
Colors White, Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 48.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
sRGB color space 57%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left

Sound

Audio chip SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 73.3 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Comments

