Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
- Dimensions: 358.5 x 234 x 15.52-19.59 mm (14.11 x 9.21 x 0.61-0.77 inches)
Review
Performance
56
Gaming
50
Display
15
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
51
Case
89
NanoReview Score
45
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD)
Case
|Weight
|1.66 kg (3.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 234 x 15.52-19.59 mm
14.11 x 9.21 x 0.61-0.77 inches
|Area
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|Response time
|20 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4819
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes