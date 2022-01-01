Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%

~80% Dimensions: 358.5 x 234 x 15.52-19.59 mm (14.11 x 9.21 x 0.61-0.77 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery: - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD). Performance 56 Gaming 50 Display 15 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 51 Case 89 NanoReview Score 45

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 15 3525 (AMD)

Case Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 234 x 15.52-19.59 mm

14.11 x 9.21 x 0.61-0.77 inches Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% Side bezels 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 Response time 20 ms Max. brightness 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1340 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4819

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes