Dell Inspiron 16 5625 Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%

~82.6% Dimensions: 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm (14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Battery: - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Inspiron 16 5625. Performance 56 Gaming 37 Display 35 Battery Life 56 Connectivity 69 Case 85 NanoReview Score 48

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Inspiron 16 5625

Case Weight 1.87 kg (4.12 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% Side bezels 6.1 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1285 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5024

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes