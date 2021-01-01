Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 3420: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 3420

Dell Latitude 3420
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.3%
  • Dimensions: 326 x 226 x 17.6 mm (12.83" x 8.9" x 0.69")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 3420.
Performance
55
Gaming
32
Display
20
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
69
Case
87
NanoReview Score
44

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 3420

Case

Weight 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs)
Width 326 mm (12.83 inches)
Height 226 mm (8.9 inches)
Thickness 17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 737 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.3%
Side bezels 8.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 300:1
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2517
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2523

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

