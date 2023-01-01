Dell Latitude 5340 Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.9%

~76.9% Dimensions: 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm (12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery: - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5340. Performance 58 Gaming 34 Display 41 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 81 Case 91 NanoReview Score 52

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5340

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1365U Base frequency 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 (2P + 4E) Threads 8 L3 Cache 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1601 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6151 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1647 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 6119 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No