Dell Latitude 5340

Dell Latitude 5340
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.9%
  • Dimensions: 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm (12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches)
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5340.
Performance
58
Gaming
34
Display
41
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
81
Case
91
NanoReview Score
52
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5340

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6151
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1647
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6119
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

Comments

