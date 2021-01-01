Dell Latitude 5421
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
- Dimensions: 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm (12.65" x 8.35" x 0.82")
Review
Performance
86
Gaming
53
Display
20
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
81
Case
80
NanoReview Score
57
Case
|Weight
|1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
|Width
|321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
|Height
|212 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|20.9 mm (0.82 inches)
|Area
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|300:1
|Response time
|25 ms
Max. brightness
220 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6277
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1766
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9442
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes