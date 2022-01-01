Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 5431: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 5431

  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.3%
  • Dimensions: 321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm (12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 5431.
Performance
66
Gaming
23
Display
17
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
79
Case
82
NanoReview Score
45
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 5431

Case

Weight 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm
Area 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6988

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

