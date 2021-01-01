Dell Latitude 7420 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.6%

~80.6% Dimensions: 321.3 x 208.6 x 17 mm (12.65" x 8.21" x 0.67")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery: - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 7420. Performance 74 Gaming 43 Display 44 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 79 Case 89 NanoReview Score 56

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 7420

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) Width 321.3 mm (12.65 inches) Height 208.6 mm (8.21 inches) Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) Area 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 90 W

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2