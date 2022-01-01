Dell Latitude 7430 Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.5%

~80.5% Dimensions: 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm (12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 7430. Performance 56 Gaming 23 Display 40 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 79 Case 94 NanoReview Score 49

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 7430

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1455 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3976

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x4W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No