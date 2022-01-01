Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9330: full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 9330

Dell Latitude 9330
  • Launched: April 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%
  • Dimensions: 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm (11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 9330.
Performance
75
Gaming
23
Display
57
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
88
Case
98
NanoReview Score
60
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 9330

Case

Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm
11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83%
Side bezels 4.9 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.4
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Latitude 9330 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
2. Dell Latitude 9330 and Dell Latitude 9430
3. Dell Latitude 9330 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
4. Dell Latitude 9330 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Dell Latitude 9330 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский