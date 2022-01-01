Dell Latitude 9330 Launched: April 2022

April 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83%

~83% Dimensions: 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm (11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Latitude 9330. Performance 75 Gaming 23 Display 57 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 88 Case 98 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 9330

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm

11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% Side bezels 4.9 mm Colors Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh Voltage 11.55 V Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i5 1240U Intel Core i7 1260U Base frequency 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.4 Power 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No