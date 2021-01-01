Home > Laptop comparison > Latitude 9420 (2-in-1): full specs and tests

Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.1%
  • Dimensions: 310.5 x 215.1 x 8.4-13.9 mm (12.22" x 8.47" x 0.33-0.55")
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
Height 215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
Thickness 8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
Area 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.5 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Noise level 41 dB

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.7 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 346 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4110
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
508
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1829

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 4.0
Power 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 87 dB
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.2 cm
Windows Precision Yes

