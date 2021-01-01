Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~85.1%
- Dimensions: 310.5 x 215.1 x 8.4-13.9 mm (12.22" x 8.47" x 0.33-0.55")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
|Height
|215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
|Area
|668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Noise level
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.7 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|346 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4110
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
508
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1829
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|4.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|87 dB
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 7.2 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes