Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 7780: full specs and tests

Dell Precision 7780

Dell Precision 7780
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.2%
  • Dimensions: 398 x 265.02 x 25.95-28.5 mm (15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.12 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Precision 7780.
Performance
90
Gaming
59
Display
35
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
91
Case
44
NanoReview Score
64
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Precision 7780

Case

Weight 3.05 kg (6.73 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 265.02 x 25.95-28.5 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.12 inches
Area 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 99%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 480 / 670 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14817
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2029
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22299
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 4
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0
Power 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Precision 7780 vs Precision 5770
2. Dell Precision 7780 vs Precision 7770
3. Dell Precision 7780 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
4. Dell Precision 7780 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
5. Dell Precision 7780 vs XPS 17 9730 (2023)
6. Dell Precision 7780 vs Precision 7680
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский