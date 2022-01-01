Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 15 7510: full specs and tests

Dell Vostro 15 7510

  • Launched: July 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm (14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 15 7510.
Performance
86
Gaming
55
Display
35
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
71
Case
84
NanoReview Score
58

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 15 7510

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6393
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1742
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9504

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

