Dell Vostro 5510 Launched: April 2021

April 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%

~82.4% Dimensions: 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm (14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Battery: - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 5510. Performance 54 Gaming 45 Display 35 Battery Life 53 Connectivity 65 Case 92 NanoReview Score 49

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 5510

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 600:1 Response time 35 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1414 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4590 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1411 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 5421

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes