Dell Vostro 5510

Dell Vostro 5510
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
  • Dimensions: 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm (14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vostro 5510.
Performance
54
Gaming
45
Display
35
Battery Life
53
Connectivity
65
Case
92
NanoReview Score
49
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Vostro 5510

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches
Area 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1414
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4590
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5421

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

