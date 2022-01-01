Dell Vostro 5510
- Launched: April 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.4%
- Dimensions: 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm (14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches
|Area
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|600:1
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1414
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4590
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5421
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes