Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1): full specs and tests

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.7%
  • Dimensions: 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm (11.69" x 8.15" x 0.56")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
-
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1).
Performance
62
Gaming
17
Display
46
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
97
NanoReview Score
51

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 297 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 207 mm (8.15 inches)
Thickness 14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7%
Side bezels 4.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
2. Razer Book 13 (2020) or Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Comments

EnglishРусский