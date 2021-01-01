Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Launched: October 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.7%
- Dimensions: 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm (11.69" x 8.15" x 0.56")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
62
Gaming
17
Display
46
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
97
NanoReview Score
51
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|Height
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|Thickness
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.7%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
450 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes