Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) Launched: October 2020

October 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~84.7%

~84.7% Dimensions: 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm (11.69" x 8.15" x 0.56")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU: - RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1). Performance 62 Gaming 17 Display 46 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 97 NanoReview Score 51

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Width 297 mm (11.69 inches) Height 207 mm (8.15 inches) Thickness 14.3 mm (0.56 inches) Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% Side bezels 4.2 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 450 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Voltage 7.6 V Full charging time 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 USB-A No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memoty type System Shared Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2