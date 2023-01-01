Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 17 9730 (2023): full specs and tests

Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)

Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.2%
  • Dimensions: 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm (14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 17 9730 (2023).
Performance
76
Gaming
66
Display
37
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
98
Case
68
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
Dimensions 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2%
Side bezels 4.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1805
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12213
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1875
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14620
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
7.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

