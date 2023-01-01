Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Launched: February 2023

February 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.2%

~90.2% Dimensions: 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm (14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the XPS 17 9730 (2023). Performance 76 Gaming 66 Display 37 Battery Life 67 Connectivity 98 Case 68 NanoReview Score 64

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches Area 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~90.2% Side bezels 4.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 505 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1805 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12213 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1875 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14620 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 60 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 7.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No