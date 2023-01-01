Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
- Launched: February 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~90.2%
- Dimensions: 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm (14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches)
Review
Performance
76
Gaming
66
Display
37
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
98
Case
68
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|929 cm2 (144 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~90.2%
|Side bezels
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|505 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1805
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12213
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1875
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14620
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|60 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
7.3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|Size
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes