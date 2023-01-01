Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
- Launched: February 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~68.5%
- Dimensions: 360 x 272 x 20.8 mm (14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches)
Review
Performance
64
Gaming
65
Display
52
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
79
Case
65
NanoReview Score
61
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|2.39 kg (5.27 lbs)
|Dimensions
|360 x 272 x 20.8 mm
14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|979 cm2 (151.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.5%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1980 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8596
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1587
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10130
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
9.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes