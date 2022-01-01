Gigabyte Aorus 17 (Intel 12th Gen)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.6%
- Dimensions: 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm (15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
91
Gaming
80
Display
49
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
69
Case
55
NanoReview Score
68
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (Intel 12th Gen)
Case
|Weight
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches
|Area
|1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1096:1
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69%
|Response time
|13 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1806
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12599
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1822
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17267
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
13.1 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|84 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.2 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes