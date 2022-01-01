Gigabyte Aorus 17 (Intel 12th Gen) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.6%

~81.6% Dimensions: 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm (15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Aorus 17 (Intel 12th Gen). Performance 91 Gaming 80 Display 49 Battery Life 67 Connectivity 69 Case 55 NanoReview Score 68

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (Intel 12th Gen)

Case Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm

15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches Area 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% Side bezels 7.5 mm Colors Black Transformer No Opening angle 130° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1096:1 sRGB color space 99.4% Adobe RGB profile 71.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 69% Response time 13 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 14 Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1806 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12599 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1822 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 17267

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 115 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 13.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Loudness 84 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes