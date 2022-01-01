Gigabyte G5 (2022) Launched: July 2022

July 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.3%

~78.3% Dimensions: 360 x 238 x 23.9 mm (14.17 x 9.37 x 0.94 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G5 (2022). Performance 80 Gaming 66 Display 51 Battery Life 54 Connectivity 79 Case 68 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte G5 (2022)

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 238 x 23.9 mm

14.17 x 9.37 x 0.94 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% Side bezels 7.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 62% Adobe RGB profile 43% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Bottom Charge power 150 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1686 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10668 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1770 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12698

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes