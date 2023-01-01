Gigabyte G5 (2023) Launched: March 2023

March 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.3%

~78.3% Dimensions: 360 x 238 x 22.7 mm (14.17 x 9.37 x 0.89 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the G5 (2023). Performance 63 Gaming 59 Display 51 Battery Life 54 Connectivity 79 Case 70 NanoReview Score 58

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Gigabyte G5 (2023)

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 360 x 238 x 22.7 mm

14.17 x 9.37 x 0.89 inches Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% Side bezels 7.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Bottom Charge power 150 / 180 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Base frequency 2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 8 (4P + 4E) Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1638 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8551 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1577 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 10045 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 75 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes