HP 17

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.1%
  • Dimensions: 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm (16.33" x 10.72" x 0.96")
Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1%
Side bezels 15.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W
Cable length 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive Yes
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2346

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

