HP 17 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.1%

~73.1% Dimensions: 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm (16.33" x 10.72" x 0.96")

Display: - 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U RAM: - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the HP 17. Performance 60 Gaming 22 Display 21 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 59 Case 60 NanoReview Score 41

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP 17

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Width 414.7 mm (16.33 inches) Height 272.2 mm (10.72 inches) Thickness 24.3 mm (0.96 inches) Area 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.1% Side bezels 15.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 106 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W Cable length 1 meters

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive Yes Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C No USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight No Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1169 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2346

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB