HP 17
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~73.1%
- Dimensions: 414.7 x 272.2 x 24.3 mm (16.33" x 10.72" x 0.96")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
60
Gaming
22
Display
21
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
59
Case
60
NanoReview Score
41
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the HP 17
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|Height
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|Thickness
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|15.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2346
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes