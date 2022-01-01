HP EliteBook 1040 G9 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%

~80.2% Dimensions: 315 x 225 x 17.95-21.2 mm (12.4 x 8.86 x 0.71-0.83 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 1040 G9. Performance 57 Gaming 23 Display 51 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 93 NanoReview Score 52

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 1040 G9

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 315 x 225 x 17.95-21.2 mm

12.4 x 8.86 x 0.71-0.83 inches Area 709 cm2 (109.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1498 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4112

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No