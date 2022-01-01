HP EliteBook 1040 G9
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
- Dimensions: 315 x 225 x 17.95-21.2 mm (12.4 x 8.86 x 0.71-0.83 inches)
Review
Performance
57
Gaming
23
Display
51
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
93
NanoReview Score
52
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315 x 225 x 17.95-21.2 mm
12.4 x 8.86 x 0.71-0.83 inches
|Area
|709 cm2 (109.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
1000 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1498
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4112
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes