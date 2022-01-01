Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 1040 G9: full specs and tests

HP EliteBook 1040 G9

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
  • Dimensions: 315 x 225 x 17.95-21.2 mm (12.4 x 8.86 x 0.71-0.83 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook 1040 G9.
Performance
57
Gaming
23
Display
51
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
93
NanoReview Score
52
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook 1040 G9

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 225 x 17.95-21.2 mm
12.4 x 8.86 x 0.71-0.83 inches
Area 709 cm2 (109.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1498
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4112

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

