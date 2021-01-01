HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 Launched: December 2020

December 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.3%

~77.3% Dimensions: 307.5 x 205 x 17.9 mm (12.11" x 8.07" x 0.7")

CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the EliteBook x360 830 G8. Performance 76 Gaming 43 Display 52 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 76 Case 89 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP EliteBook x360 830 G8

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) Width 307.5 mm (12.11 inches) Height 205 mm (8.07 inches) Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) Area 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% Side bezels 6.6 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Max. brightness 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 45 / 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1267 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4184 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No Total slots 2

Storage Storage size 128GB (SSD) 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD) 2048GB (SSD) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Total slots 1 NVMe Yes