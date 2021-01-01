Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel): full specs and tests

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78%
  • Dimensions: 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm (14.54" x 9.76" x 0.91")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Omen 16 (2021 Intel).
Performance
90
Gaming
83
Display
54
Battery Life
76
Connectivity
71
Case
63
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78%
Side bezels 6.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4811
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
574
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3827

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100-115 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
2. Dell G5 15 5510 or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
3. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
4. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
5. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
7. HP Omen 17 (2021) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
8. Dell Alienware x15 R1 or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
9. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
10. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
11. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)

Comments

EnglishРусский