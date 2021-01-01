HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
- Launched: February 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
- Dimensions: 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm (12.8" x 8.53" x 0.67")
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|325.1 mm (12.8 inches)
|Height
|216.6 mm (8.53 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes