Home > Laptop comparison > Pavilion 14 (2021): full specs and tests

HP Pavilion 14 (2021)

HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Launched: February 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.7%
  • Dimensions: 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm (12.8" x 8.53" x 0.67")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Pavilion 14 (2021).
Performance
77
Gaming
50
Display
21
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
67
Case
88
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 325.1 mm (12.8 inches)
Height 216.6 mm (8.53 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7%
Side bezels 7.6 mm
Colors White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 vs HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
3. ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 vs HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
4. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) vs HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
5. Dell Vostro 14 3400 vs HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
6. HP ENVY 13 vs HP Pavilion 14 (2021)

Comments

EnglishРусский