HP ProBook 445 G8

HP ProBook 445 G8
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.5%
  • Dimensions: 321.8 x 213.8 x 19.8 mm (12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ProBook 445 G8.
Performance
66
Gaming
50
Display
18
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
71
Case
86
NanoReview Score
50

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ProBook 445 G8

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 321.8 x 213.8 x 19.8 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3913

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384
DirectX support 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

