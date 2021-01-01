HP ProBook 650 G8 Launched: September 2020

September 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%

~79.9% Dimensions: 359 x 234 x 19.9 mm (14.13" x 9.21" x 0.78")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM: - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ProBook 650 G8. Performance 62 Gaming 43 Display 18 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 67 Case 78 NanoReview Score 47

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ProBook 650 G8

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) Height 234 mm (9.21 inches) Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) Area 840 cm2 (130.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches Type TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh Voltage 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 2x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1169 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2346

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) Shading units 896 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB