HP ProBook 650 G8

HP ProBook 650 G8
  • Launched: September 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.9%
  • Dimensions: 359 x 234 x 19.9 mm (14.13" x 9.21" x 0.78")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ProBook 650 G8.
Performance
62
Gaming
43
Display
18
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
67
Case
78
NanoReview Score
47

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ProBook 650 G8

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 234 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 840 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 2
Threads 4
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2346

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 896
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

