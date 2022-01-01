HP ProBook x360 435 G9 Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.9%

~70.9% Dimensions: 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm (12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ProBook x360 435 G9. Performance 75 Gaming 50 Display 52 Battery Life 57 Connectivity 69 Case 88 NanoReview Score 59

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm

12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors Silver Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Matte Max. brightness 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 7 nm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes