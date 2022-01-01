Home > Laptop comparison > ProBook x360 435 G9: full specs and tests

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.9%
  • Dimensions: 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm (12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches)
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP ProBook x360 435 G9

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 308.5 x 222.9 x 17.9 mm
12.15 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

