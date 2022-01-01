HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%

~80.4% Dimensions: 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm (11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spectre x360 13 (2022). Performance 55 Gaming 23 Display 53 Battery Life 66 Connectivity 79 Case 92 NanoReview Score 55

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm

11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% Side bezels 3.6 mm Colors White, Black, Blue Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1280 3000 x 2000 Size 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 66 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 10 Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1406 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3850

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No