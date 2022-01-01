Home > Laptop comparison > Spectre x360 13 (2022): full specs and tests

HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)

HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.4%
  • Dimensions: 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm (11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Spectre x360 13 (2022).
Performance
55
Gaming
23
Display
53
Battery Life
66
Connectivity
79
Case
92
NanoReview Score
55
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.0 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches
Area 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4%
Side bezels 3.6 mm
Colors White, Black, Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3850

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Spectre x360 13 (2022)
2. Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Spectre x360 13 (2022)
3. Spectre x360 13 (2021) and Spectre x360 13 (2022)
4. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Spectre x360 13 (2022)
5. Surface Pro 8 and Spectre x360 13 (2022)
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Spectre x360 13 (2022)
7. Galaxy Book 2 360 and Spectre x360 13 (2022)
8. XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Spectre x360 13 (2022)
9. Spectre x360 16 (2022) and Spectre x360 13 (2022)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский