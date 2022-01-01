Home > Laptop comparison > Victus 16 (2022 Intel): full specs and tests

HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)

HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.3%
  • Dimensions: 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm (14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Victus 16 (2022 Intel).
Performance
79
Gaming
65
Display
51
Battery Life
60
Connectivity
71
Case
61
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10292
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1721
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12382

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

