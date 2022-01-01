HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.3%
- Dimensions: 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm (14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|370 x 260 x 23.5 mm
14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|962 cm2 (149.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10292
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1721
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12382
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
6.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes