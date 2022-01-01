HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.3%

~74.3% Dimensions: 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm (14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Victus 16 (2022 Intel). Performance 79 Gaming 65 Display 51 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 71 Case 61 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the HP Victus 16 (2022 Intel)

Case Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 370 x 260 x 23.5 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches Area 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 200 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1666 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10292 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1721 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12382

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 75 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes